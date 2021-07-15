Roar Of RRR: Ram Charan & Jr NTR Stun in Action Sequences as Freedom Fighters

SS Rajamouli's directorial RRR stars Ram Charan and Jr NTR
(Photo Courtesy: YouTube)
The makers of RRR shared a video titled 'Roar of RRR' which chronicles the process of making the film, and features the impressive star-studded cast of the SS Rajamoli directorial. The video is described as "the effort behind creating the ultimate theatrical experience".
The video montage is filled with breathtaking action sequences, and gives a glimpse into the vision Rajamouli has for the film. paced to the rap by Blaaze that plays in the background.
The video features the RRR cast including Ram Charan, Jr NTR, Ajay Devgn, Ram Charan, Alia Bhatt, Olivia Morris, Alison Doody, Samuthirakani, and Ray Stevenson. NTR and Ram Charan stood out for their action sequences, complete with high jumps and impressive weapons.
RRR is the highly anticipated Telugu period action drama produced by D. V. V. Danayya of DVV Entertainments. The film is a fictional story about two freedom fighters Alluri Sitarama Raju (Ram Charan) and Komaram Bheem (Jr NTR) who fought against the British Rak and Nizam of Hyderabad respectively.
Director SS Rajamouli wrote the script based on the original story by KV Vijayendra Prasad. The film was originally scheduled to release in January but got delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. RRR is now scheduled to release on 13 October in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada.
