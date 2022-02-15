Jio Platforms To Invest $200 Million in Lock-Screen Platform Glance

Leading AI-driven lock-screen platform Glance has agreed to raise $200 million from Jio Platforms (Jio) in its Series D round of funding, subject to regulatory approvals.

According to Jio, the proposed investment is aimed at accelerating Glance's launch in several key international markets outside of Asia such as the US, Brazil, Mexico and Russia.

Notably, Glance is aiming to create the world's largest live content and commerce ecosystem on the lock screen and will use the funds raised to expand globally.