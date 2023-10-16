PVR INOX Passport Subscription for Rs 699: Know the Details; How to Purchase

Know all the details about the PVR INOX Passport subscription here.
(Photo: iStock)
The popular cinema chain PVR INOX made an official announcement on Saturday, 14 October 2023, about a new initiative called the "'PVR INOX Passport". This movie subscription pass will help to fund the film industry and motivate consumers to watch movies in the theatres frequently. One should know all the latest details about the brand-new PVR INOX Passport and get their hands on it if they want to watch their favourite movies in the theatres. We have the details for you.
According to the latest official details, the PVR INOX Passport subscription will be available from today, Monday, 16 October. One should note that with the help of the pass, one can watch up to 10 movies for just Rs 699 per month. The offer will be available from Monday to Thursday, as per the official announcements.
Interested people should note that the PVR INOX Passport excludes premium offerings such as IMAX, Gold, LUXE and Director's Cut. Read till the end to know more about the subscription and the steps to buy it.
According to the latest announcements, the PVR INOX Passport can be purchased for a minimum subscription period of three months. A single user can enjoy the benefits of the passport as it is a non-transferrable subscription.
People can purchase food combos starting from Rs 99 between 9 am to 6 pm. On weekends, you can get bottomless popcorn with unlimited refills.
Here are the simple steps you must follow to purchase the PVR INOX Passport subscription online:
Visit the official website of PVR or INOX.
Once the website opens on your screen, click on the "Privilege" button. For INOX, you have to tap on "Join Now".
Fill in the required details carefully and make the payment online.
You will receive a confirmation message about the subscription once the payment is successful.
