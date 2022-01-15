Priyanka Chopra Admits 'Someone From the Northeast' Should Have Played Mary Kom

In a recent interview with Vanity Fair, Chopra does a timeline of her career, and talks about all the major films she has done. When it comes to Mary Kom, she admits she was skeptical about playing the role because "Mary Kom was a living breathing icon."

"And I looked nothing like her. In hindsight, the part should have been gone to some from the northeast, but I was just greedy as an actor to be able to get my hands to tell her story, because she inspired me as a woman so much, and as an athlete. So I thought, 'You know what? I'm going to do it,'" she adds.

