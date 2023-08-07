One Piece Episode 1072 Release Date, Time, Preview & What To Expect From Gear 5?

One Piece Episode 1072 Releasing in 13 August. Check details here.
(Photo: animecorner.me)
Good News for all anime lovers! The One Piece Episode 1072 titled "The Ridiculous Power! GEAR 5 in Full Play" is all set to be released on Sunday, 13 August 2023 in Japan at 9:30 am. The upcoming episodes will be exciting and thrilling to watch as the viewers will witness the intensified clash between the Luffy and Kaido.
The exhilarating One Piece universe in which Monkey D. Luffy expands his power means that the Straw Hat frenzy is far from done. The conflict between Luffy and Kaido intensifies even further in Episode 1072 following a mind-blowing Gear 5 transformation in Episode 1071.
In the previous Episode 1071, Luffy revealed his Gear 5 form against all obstacles. Despite, an evident and crushing defeat from Kaido in Episode 1070, Luffy unwavering strength and will power helped him to unleash this amazing power-up.
The immense power and exhilarating energy emanating from Luffy's changed state caught Kaido off guard. As Luffy and Kaido continue their amusing yet effective struggle, the stage is set for an outrageous confrontation.
The One Piece Episode 1072 will be released on Sunday, 13 August 2023 at 9:30 am JST in Japan. On global level the new episodes of One Piece will be streamed at following timings.
Pacific Daylight Time (PDT): 7 pm
Mountain Daylight Time (MDT): 8 pm
Central Daylight Time (CDT): 9 pm
Eastern Daylight Time (EDT): 10 EDT
In the forthcoming episodes of One Piece, fans can anticipate Luffy to take over Kaido with the help of his unrivaled power and Gear 5. The breathtaking display of Luffy at the pinnacle of his Gear 5 may left the fans in awestruck.
With the help of his new powers, the ground beneath Luffy has become bouncy and his quirky attacks have made him virtually invincible. Despite, Kaido's valiant efforts to protect himself and face off Luffy, the latter's magnificent powers definitely give him an upper hand.
Will Duffy defeat Kaido or Kaido will find a way out. Check this space regularly to get the updates.
The episode 1072 of One Piece will be live streamed globally on Crunchyroll with English subtitles on Saturday, 12 August 2023 at 10 pm EDT.
