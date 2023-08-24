Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Entertainment Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-201969th National Film Awards 2023 Date: Where To Watch Live Streaming of the Event?

69th National Film Awards 2023 Date: Where To Watch Live Streaming of the Event?

The 69th edition of annual National Film Awards will take place today at 5 pm.
Saima Andrabi
Entertainment
Updated:

69th National Film Award 2023 Winners, Nominations, Date, time, and more.

|

(Photo: The Quint)

)<div class="paragraphs"><p>69th National Film Award 2023 Winners, Nominations, Date, time, and more.</p></div>

The 69th edition of annual National Film Awards 2023 event is all set to take place today on Thursday, 24 August 2023. The winners of this year's National Film awards will be unveiled during a press conference that will be held at the National Media Center, New Delhi at 5 pm.

Last year, during the 68th National Film Awards, Ajay Devgn and Suriya won the title of best actors for their amazing performances in Tanhaji - The Unsung Warrior and Soororai Pottru respectively. The best actress award was won by Aparna Balamurali, the co-star of Suriya in Soororai Pottru movie - the winner of National award for best featured film.

Like every year, the predicted winner names of National Film Awards 2023 are doing rounds on the internet. Alia Bhatt and Kangana Ranaut are the most expected names for Gangubai Kathiawadi and Thalaivii movies respectively.

Also ReadSRK's 'Jawan' Advance Bookings Cross Rs 1 Crore in the US 15 Days Before Release

When Will the National Film Awards 2023 Event Take Place?

The 69th edition of annual National Film Awards event 2023 will take place today on Thursday, 24 August 2023.

At What Time Will the National Film Awards 2023 Event Start?

The annual National Film Awards event 2023 will take place during a press conference at 5 pm.

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Where Will the National Film Awards 2023 Event Take Place?

The National Film Awards event 2023 will take place at the National Media Center, New Delhi.

Also ReadAmitabh Bachchan, SRK React to Chandrayaan 3's Successful Landing

When and Where To Watch the Live Streaming of National Film Awards 2023?

The live streaming of National Film Awards 2023 will be available on the PIB India's YouTube channel and Official Facebook page.

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Published: 24 Aug 2023,04:07 PM IST

SCROLL FOR NEXT