69th National Film Awards 2023 Date: Where To Watch Live Streaming of the Event?

The 69th edition of annual National Film Awards 2023 event is all set to take place today on Thursday, 24 August 2023. The winners of this year's National Film awards will be unveiled during a press conference that will be held at the National Media Center, New Delhi at 5 pm.

Last year, during the 68th National Film Awards, Ajay Devgn and Suriya won the title of best actors for their amazing performances in Tanhaji - The Unsung Warrior and Soororai Pottru respectively. The best actress award was won by Aparna Balamurali, the co-star of Suriya in Soororai Pottru movie - the winner of National award for best featured film.

Like every year, the predicted winner names of National Film Awards 2023 are doing rounds on the internet. Alia Bhatt and Kangana Ranaut are the most expected names for Gangubai Kathiawadi and Thalaivii movies respectively.