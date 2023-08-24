SRK's 'Jawan' Advance Bookings Cross Rs 1 Crore in the US 15 Days Before Release

Shah Rukh Khan in a still from 'Jawan' teaser.
(Photo Courtesy: YouTube)
Shah Rukh Khan's most-anticipated film of the year, Jawan, is two weeks away from its worldwide release. However, the film is already breaking records at the box office with its advance bookings.
According to reports, the film, directed by Atlee, has sold tickets worth over Rs 1 crore in the United States.
As per trade analyst Manobala Vijayabalan's post on X (formerly known as Twitter), Jawan's advance bookings in the US have surpassed $150,000 (over Rs 1.25 crore) 15 days ahead of its release.
"#Jawan advance bookings are terrific in USA. Crosses $150K mark. Advance sales - $151,187; Locations – 367; Shows – 1607; Tickets – 9691," the post read.
Jawan also marks the Hindi film debut of Nayanthara and features Vijay Sethupathi as the antagonist. The film also has a cameo appearance by Deepika Padukone.
Several experts claim that Jawan is going to open at the domestic box office with a Rs 100 crore collection.
Manobala posted on X, "#ShahRukhKhan is all set to make history in Bollywood by becoming the first actor to have two ₹100 cr+ opening day after #Pathaan."
The advance booking sales for the film have not begun in India yet. However, they are expected to open by the end of August, or a week before the film's release, as per reports.
Jawan will hit the big screens on 7 September, in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.
