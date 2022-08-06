US Singer Mary Millben All Set to Attend Independence Day Celebrations in India

As per a report by PTI, Millben said in a statement, “Following in the footsteps of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and his pilgrimage to India in 1959, I am honoured to represent the United States as a cultural ambassador for the 75th Anniversary celebration of India's Independence.”

Millben added “I am thrilled to finally experience this treasured motherland, celebrate my meaningful relationship with India and Indian communities across the world, and highlight the important democratic alliance between the United States and India during this important observance of India's Independence.”

“As I prepare for my first trip to India, my heart's sentiments echo Dr. King's words, ‘to other countries, I may go as a tourist, but to India, I come as a pilgrim,'” she added.

The singer will also perform in India for the first time, making an appearance at the Indiaspora Global Forum to celebrate the 75th year of the country's Independence and the 10th year of Indiaspora.

As per the same report, she is invited by Indiaspora Founder M R Rangaswami. The singer will open the forum by singing the Indian national anthem and then perform with International piano prodigy Lydian Nadhaswaram on the evening of August 10th.

Millben first came into the picture with her virtual performance of India's national anthem in the 2020 celebration of the country's 74th Independence Day. It was followed by her performance for the 2020 Diwali observance.

In addition to Delhi, she also plans to travel to Lucknow during her India visit.