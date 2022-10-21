Taylor Swift Calls Her New Album 'Mystifying' As She Releases 'Midnights'
Taylor Swift released her 10th studio album 'Midnights' on Friday.
U.S. music Taylor Swift released her 10th studio album 'Midnights' on Friday, as well as additional tracks made during the record-making process. Taylor went on to social media and spoke about her album at length.
Taylor Swift spoke about her new album stating, "Surprise! I think of Midnights as a complete concept album, with those 13 songs forming a full picture of the intensities of that mystifying, mad hour. However! There were other songs we wrote on our journey to find that magic 13. I’m calling them 3am tracks. Lately I’ve been loving the feeling of sharing more of our creative process with you, like we do with From The Vault tracks. So it’s 3am and I’m giving them to you now."
Taylor who is known for sharing tid-bits of her album before its release also shared snippets of her album before its release. Her last album was 'Evermore.' However, she also re-released her old album Red.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from entertainment and music
Topics: Taylor Swift Midnights (Album)
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.