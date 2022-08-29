Home  Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Entertainment  Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Music  Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Taylor Swift Announces New Album Release Date During MTV VMAs 2022

Taylor Swift Announces New Album Release Date During MTV VMAs 2022

The name of her new album is 'Midnights'.
Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift during an award acceptance speech went on to announce the release of her upcoming album, 'Midnights'. She spoke about her new album during the MTV VMAs.

She also took to instagram to announce the same, stating, "Midnights, the stories of 13 sleepless nights scattered throughout my life, will be out October 21. Meet me at midnight."

The post also featured Taylor's thoughts on the album, "We lie awake in love and in fear, in turmoil and in tears. We stare at walls and drink until they speak back. We twist in our self-made caged and pray that we aren't - right this minute - about to make some fateful life-altering mistake. This is a collection of music written in the middle of the night, a journey through terrors and sweet dreams. The floors we pace and the demons we face. For all of us who have tossed and turned and decided to keep the lanterns lit and go searching - hoping that just maybe, when the clock strikes twelve... we'll meet ourselves."

The album is all set to release on October 21.

