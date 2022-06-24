Roe v Wade Overturned: Elizabeth Banks, Padma Lakshmi, Pedro Pascal React

On Friday (24 June), the US Supreme Court announced that Roe v Wade has been overturned with a 6-3 majority. The 1973 case was a landmark case that protected the right to abortion for almost 50 years in the country. Several celebrities including Ariana DeBose, Patricia Arquette, Yvette Nicole Brown, and Elizabeth Banks have expressed their discontent and distress at the latest ruling.

Academy award-winner Ariana DeBose tweeted, “I have nothing nice to say at this moment in time.”