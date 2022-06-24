Roe v Wade Overturned: Elizabeth Banks, Padma Lakshmi, Pedro Pascal React

Padma Lakshmi, Pedro Pascal and several other celebrities have reacted to Roe v Wade being overturned.
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram/ Twitter)
On Friday (24 June), the US Supreme Court announced that Roe v Wade has been overturned with a 6-3 majority. The 1973 case was a landmark case that protected the right to abortion for almost 50 years in the country. Several celebrities including Ariana DeBose, Patricia Arquette, Yvette Nicole Brown, and Elizabeth Banks have expressed their discontent and distress at the latest ruling.
Academy award-winner Ariana DeBose tweeted, “I have nothing nice to say at this moment in time.”
“This is devastating news for families - Men and women - who believe the government should not decide when and with whom they become parents. This is not the end of this fight for human rights,” Elizabeth Banks, known for her roles in Pitch Perfect and Hunger Games wrote.
Activist and Emmy award-winning actor Patricia Arquette wrote, “This Supreme Court is an absolute disaster. From giving people the right to carry guns to taking away Womens rights of autonomy over their own bodies. We weren’t being reactive, we saw it coming.”
Author and activist Padma Lakshmi wrote in a thread, “People who have the money, time, and resources will still find avenues for their procedures. But the most vulnerable of our community? What choices are those individuals, who are mostly BIPOC, left with? This is the catalyst for a public health crisis.”
Padma wrote, “I wish more people understood that the decision to have an abortion is deeply personal and complex. It’s a decision that should be treated with compassion and empathy, not vilified or criminalized.”
Musician YUNGBLUD tweeted, “The Supreme Court just ended a constitutional right to obtain an abortion, saying it should be left to each state to decide, this is horrible! they just took the right to decide about someone’s own body away! we need to speak out. your body, your choice!”
Here are some other reactions:
