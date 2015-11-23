A Meteoric Talent: Unravelling the Tonal Brilliance of Geeta Dutt

At the beginning of her career, Geeta could hardly withstand the storm created by singers like Noor Jehan, Suraiya and others. Lata was facing rejection and hadn’t arrived in the scene yet. Geeta had the advantage of being associated with SD Burman, and Do Bhai, with its hit songs, kickstarted her career.

Remarkably, she didn’t try to adapt her style to the nasal singing sensations of her time, and her original, distinctive and apt-to-be-talked-about voice was a hit.

From 1947-1949, she was the numero uno in playback singing. Then Lata arrived and changed the rules of the game. Geeta, on the other side, became well-known for her renditions of bhajans and songs that delved into melancholy.