How Did Rajendra Kumar Become Jubilee Kumar?

When Raj Kapoor was making his Sangam, he could only see Dilip Kumar as Gopal, the anguished third angle of his romantic opus. He had worked with Dilip in Mehboob Khan‘s Andaz, another triangular romance just a few years ago, and was aware of his acting calibre.

Besides, inclusion of Dilip could make the film an enviable prospect at the box office. But when the brooding genius couldn’t be a part of the film, the director had to look for replacement. It was then that he found his Gopal in a rising star named Rajendra Kumar.