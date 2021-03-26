Pakistani Rock Band 'Strings' Disbanded After 33 Years

Band 'Strings' disbanded after 33 years
In a statement on their social media, musicians Bilal Maqsood and Faisal Kapadia announced that their band 'Strings' is coming to an end. "Hey guys. This post is a bit different from the usual. We have decided that today, 25/03/2021, is the day we graciously get to conclude STRINGS. The past 33 years have been incredible for both of us. It's so rare to have the chance to be able to do things like this and we are infinitely grateful to all of our fans for making it possible. We hope you found it worthwhile as well," they wrote in their statement.
Fans soon started demanding a farewell concert, with some comparing the decision to the dismantling of English-Irish pop band 'One Direction'.
Strings was originally formed in 1988 by Bilal, Faisal, Rafiq Wazir Ali, and Kareem Bashir Bhoy. After they disbanded in 1992, the band returned with two of its original four namely Bilal and Faisal. The Pakistani hard-rock band gained popularity after their single Sar Kiye Yeh Pahar gained international and critical acclaim. Two of their singles Yeh Hai Meri Kahani and Aakhri Alvida, from their fifth album titled Koi Aanay Wala Hai, were featured on the soundtracks for Bollywood's Zinda and Shootout at Lokhandwala respectively.
Strings is also featured on the Pakistani version of the Spider-Man 2 soundtrack. The song in question titled Najane Kyun was part of their fourth studio album Dhaani released in 2003.
They were awarded both the 'Best Band' and the 'Best Album' award at the MTV Music Awards 2009.
