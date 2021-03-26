Pakistani Rock Band 'Strings' Disbanded After 33 Years

Fans soon started demanding a farewell concert, with some comparing the decision to the dismantling of English-Irish pop band 'One Direction'.

Strings was originally formed in 1988 by Bilal, Faisal, Rafiq Wazir Ali, and Kareem Bashir Bhoy. After they disbanded in 1992, the band returned with two of its original four namely Bilal and Faisal. The Pakistani hard-rock band gained popularity after their single Sar Kiye Yeh Pahar gained international and critical acclaim. Two of their singles Yeh Hai Meri Kahani and Aakhri Alvida, from their fifth album titled Koi Aanay Wala Hai, were featured on the soundtracks for Bollywood's Zinda and Shootout at Lokhandwala respectively.