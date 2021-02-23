Parisian Music Duo Daft Punk Call It Quits After 28 Years

The Parisian dance pop, Daft Punk, announced their split after 28 years in the industry with a video titled 'Epilogue'. They start the video walking together and eventually distance themselves. Finally, the duo assist each other so as to vanish into thin air. The 8-minute video is an excerpt from their film Electroma, an avant-garde science fiction. 'Epilogue' ends with a confirmation of the separation- "1993-2021".

Long-time publicist Kathryn Frazier confirmed the news to Pitchfork and others.