Parisian Music Duo Daft Punk Call It Quits After 28 Years

A Daft Punk fanpage gives their tribute to the group post split.|
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)
The Parisian dance pop, Daft Punk, announced their split after 28 years in the industry with a video titled 'Epilogue'. They start the video walking together and eventually distance themselves. Finally, the duo assist each other so as to vanish into thin air. The 8-minute video is an excerpt from their film Electroma, an avant-garde science fiction. 'Epilogue' ends with a confirmation of the separation- "1993-2021".
Long-time publicist Kathryn Frazier confirmed the news to Pitchfork and others.
They both appear in their helmets, as robots. Since the band's formation in 1993, the artists Thomas Bangalter and Guy-Manuel de Homem-Christo rarely agreed to interviews. As told to Piers Martin from Vice, the helmets were introduced on 9 September, 1999. The number 9999 is symbolic for the 9999 bug that corrupted their hardware. Their public appearances after their second studio album 'Discovery' (2001) was the introduction of the new robot avatar to the world.
Daft Punk revolutionised dance music, starting with their debut album 'Homework' (1997) which featured the popular singles, 'Around The World' and 'Da Funk'.
More than a decade later, their fourth album 'Random Access Memories' (2013) won Grammys in multiple categories, including Album of the Year. The iconic single 'Get Lucky' also won an award for 'Record of the Year'.
That's not all. Daft Funk went to feature in two hit singles from the Weeknd- 'Starboy' and 'I Feel It Coming'. They also created the soundtrack for the 2010 film 'Tron: Legacy'.
(The Quint is available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)
Published: undefined