'Obscene': Mathura Priests Protest Against Sunny Leone's Dance on 'Madhuban'

"We will go to court if the government does not act against the actor and ban her video album," Sant Naval Giri Maharaj of Vrindaban was quoted by PTI as saying. He added that unless Sunny withdraws the song and issues an apology she shouldn't be allowed to stay in India.

Akhil Bhartiya Tirth Purohit Mahasabha's national president Mahesh Pathak also reportedly said that Sunny has 'maligned the prestige of Brijbhumi' by presenting the song in a 'derogatory manner'.

The latest version has been sung by Kanika Kapoor and Arindam Chakraborty.