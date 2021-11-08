After Big B & Sunny Leone, Kamal Haasan Set to Launch His Own NFT Collections

Haasan, through Lotus Media Entertainment, has partnered with a licensed digital collectibles platform called Fantico, the report states.

The actor will launch his digital avatars, NFTs and will also debut in the metaverse. Details about the collection have been kept under wraps till now. The NFTs will be launched on www.kamal.fantico.io.

On Fantico, Haasan's fans will have a chance to interact with his digital avatars, buy memorabilia and even get to take part in meet-and-greet sessions with the actor.

“I am excited to explore the emerging intersection of the digital and physical world which is now becoming popularly known as metaverse. My life's journey of over six decades has blurred the distinction between my personal and professional life and will be my offering for this metaverse", Haasan said in a statement.