Jukebox: Majrooh Sultanpuri Spun Magic With His Poetry

Majrooh Sultanpuri, a struggling hakim by occupation, stumbled upon songwriting when he came to Bombay in 1945. Although reluctant to lend lyrics to films at first, he found success soon after he was signed on for his first project, Shah Jehan (1946). Everything, from Chura Liya Hai Tumne (Yaadon ki Baraat) to Ek Ladki Bheegi Bhaagi Si (Chalti Ka Naam Gaadi) has been penned by the Urdu poet and lyricist.

On his death anniversary (24 May), enjoy some of his best hits.