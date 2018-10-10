Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Birthday: Actor Spills Her Beauty Secrets
Aishwarya Rai shares why she makes sure she is looking presentable at all times.
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in Sabyasachi couture. | (Photo Courtesy: Instagram)
Don’t you wonder how these stars always manage to look perfect no matter where we spot them? When The Quint met Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, she had the perfect answer to that. Aishwarya says she always makes sure she is ready for the world no matter where she is.
“Everybody is a photographer today, everybody is the paparazzi. It’s not about your vanity. For me honestly, if sometimes people wonder, I always have my eyeliner, mascara and lipstick on.
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Actor
The actor was then representing L'Oréal Paris which unveiled a collaborative collection with ace designer Sabyasachi.
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan sporting the latest shade of red from their Sabyasachi collection.
It’s not because you want to look all primed all the time, it’s because also the person who is taking a picture with you actually is imagining getting the best version of you because for them, this is for posterity. So from my perspective, it is out of respect for them, for my well wishers. It’s a very simplistic approach and that’s what I am really doing. So I am ready for anybody, anytime.
The actor also thinks a basic red lip colour goes with everything and makes you look all glammed up and ready in minutes which is the need of the hour. “Now I do like putting on strong lip colours like a red or an orange,” Aishwarya says.
We are always in a rush. For me it’s going from one thing to the next. And we don’t have that kind of time to spruce up and ‘shringar’ as we say. So shringar gets done and you are out of the door and from one thing to the next. If it means a quick change of outfit the red lips works for anything. It can work for your basic salwar kameez or your jeans and a shirt and it also needs to flip over into something really ornate.