Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Birthday: Actor Spills Her Beauty Secrets

We are always in a rush. For me it’s going from one thing to the next. And we don’t have that kind of time to spruce up and ‘shringar’ as we say. So shringar gets done and you are out of the door and from one thing to the next. If it means a quick change of outfit the red lips works for anything. It can work for your basic salwar kameez or your jeans and a shirt and it also needs to flip over into something really ornate.