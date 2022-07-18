Legendary Singer Bhupinder Singh Passes Away at 82

Bhupinder Singh is known for songs like 'Naam Gum Jayega', 'Hothon Pe Aisi Baat' among others.
Singer Bhupinder Singh has passed away.

(Photo Courtesy: Pinterest)

Legendary singer Bhupinder Singh passed away on Monday, 18 July, at Criticare hospital in Mumbai's Andheri, as per reports. He was 82.

Bhupinder Singh is known for songs like 'Naam Gum Jayega', 'Hothon Pe Aisi Baat', 'Kabhi Kisi Ko Mukammal Jahan Nahi Milta', to name a few. He has also been credited as a guitarist in a number of Bollywood songs.

