Legendary Singer Bhupinder Singh Passes Away at 82

Singer Bhupinder Singh has passed away.
(Photo Courtesy: Pinterest)
Legendary singer Bhupinder Singh passed away on Monday, 18 July, at Criticare hospital in Mumbai's Andheri, as per reports. He was 82.
Bhupinder Singh is known for songs like 'Naam Gum Jayega', 'Hothon Pe Aisi Baat', 'Kabhi Kisi Ko Mukammal Jahan Nahi Milta', to name a few. He has also been credited as a guitarist in a number of Bollywood songs.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)