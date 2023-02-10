Legendary Musician Burt Bacharach Passes Away at 94

Legendary American pop composer, songwriter, and pianist, Burt Bacharach, passed away in Los Angeles on Wednesday, 8 February. He was 94. Bacharach died of natural causes, according to his publicist, Tina Brausman.

The veteran musician was known for creating some unforgettable melodies like 'Walk on By,' 'Do You Know the Way to San Jose,' 'I’ll Never Fall in Love Again,' 'Alfie' and 'I Say a Little Prayer' among many others.