Legendary Musician Burt Bacharach Passes Away at 94

Burt Bacharach dies at 94.
(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)
Legendary American pop composer, songwriter, and pianist, Burt Bacharach, passed away in Los Angeles on Wednesday, 8 February. He was 94. Bacharach died of natural causes, according to his publicist, Tina Brausman.
The veteran musician was known for creating some unforgettable melodies like 'Walk on By,' 'Do You Know the Way to San Jose,' 'I’ll Never Fall in Love Again,' 'Alfie' and 'I Say a Little Prayer' among many others.
Bacharach had won several accolades, including eight Grammys and three Oscars. Besides, he had also received two Golden Globes and a lifetime achievement prize. Bacharach penned nine number-one songs and nearly 50 Top 100 singles.
Over the course of his long career, Bacharach collaborated with several stars, including Dionne Warwick, Aretha Franklin, Dusty Springfield, and Tom Jones. He had also collaborated with the White Stripes and gone on tour with Marlene Dietrich.
The 94-year-old musician is survived by his wife Jane and three children. His fourth child, Nikki, predeceased him.
