US Rock Legend David Crosby Passes Away at 81
David Crosby was a founding member of two rock groups the Byrds and Crosby, Stills & Nash.
Singer-songwriter David Crosby, a founding member of two influential rock units in the US, has passed away. He was 81 years old. The cause of death has not been revealed.
One of the rock units named The Byrds was a folk-rock group which scored its first hit with a cover of Bob Dylan's Tambourine Man. Crosby, Stills and Nash, came together soon after, as another rock supergroup.
Tributes poured in for the singer from all around talking about the singer's talent. Brian Wilson, co-founder of the Beach Boys, tweeted,"I don't know what to say other than I'm heartbroken to hear about David Crosby."
He wrote, "David was an unbelievable talent - such a great singer and songwriter. And a wonderful person. I just am at a loss for words. Love & Mercy to David’s family and friends. Love, Brian"
"Grateful for the time we had with David Crosby. We’ll miss him a lot," Jason Isbell stated.
The famous musician achieved the rare feat of being inducted into the revered Rock and Roll Hall of Fame twice. Crosby was born in California on 14 August 1941. He was the son of Oscar-winning Hollywood cinematographer Floyd Crosby.
