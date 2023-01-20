US Rock Legend David Crosby Passes Away at 81

One of the rock units named The Byrds was a folk-rock group which scored its first hit with a cover of Bob Dylan's Tambourine Man. Crosby, Stills and Nash, came together soon after, as another rock supergroup.

Tributes poured in for the singer from all around talking about the singer's talent. Brian Wilson, co-founder of the Beach Boys, tweeted,"I don't know what to say other than I'm heartbroken to hear about David Crosby."

He wrote, "David was an unbelievable talent - such a great singer and songwriter. And a wonderful person. I just am at a loss for words. Love & Mercy to David’s family and friends. Love, Brian"