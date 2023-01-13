Lisa Marie Presley, Elvis Presley's Daughter, Passes Away at 54

"She was the most passionate strong and loving woman I have ever known. We ask for privacy as we try to deal with this profound loss. Thank you for the love and prayers. At this time there will be no further comment," she further told the American magazine.

As per People, the singer-songwriter suffered a cardiac arrest at her home in the Los Angeles suburb of Calabasas on Thursday.

Lisa was born in Memphis, Tennessee on 1 February 1968. The singer was raised there briefly before moving to Los Angeles with her mother at the age of four following her parents' divorce in 1973.

She was also the owner of her father's Graceland mansion in Memphis, a popular tourist attraction. Lisa was nine years old when her father, Elvis, died at Graceland in August 1977.