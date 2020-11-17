Cyber Laws in India Really Need to Get in Place: Neha Bhasin

Neha Bhasin is anything but conventional. From music to fashion sense, she always manages to stand out. The singer-songwriter has released her new single Kehnde Rehnde, which touches upon cyberbullying.

Neha has been a victim of cyberbullying and had even filed a police complaint against BTS fans for threatening her with rape. While talking to The Quint, Bhasin said that while filing the complaint she realised that the cyber laws in country are not airtight, because of which social media platforms like Instagram, Twitter, Facebook, You Tube are not held accountable.