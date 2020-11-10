This Generation Is Listening to Insipid Voices: Shaan

Shaan talks about his new single 'Sniper' and why he is not heard in Hindi film songs as much. Abira Dhar Singer Shaan on his new single called 'Sniper'. | (Photo Courtesy: Facebook) Celebrities Shaan talks about his new single 'Sniper' and why he is not heard in Hindi film songs as much.

While we are complaining about 2020, singer Shaan says this year has been very productive for him. Shaan, who is all set release his new single Sniper, speaks to The Quint about changing with the times and adapting to latest trends. Keeping that in mind Shaan composed the Punjabi pop number Sniper. He also speaks about shooting the song and why he decided to release the track now despite it being ready before the lockdown.

The singer also speaks about why in the recent past his fans have seen a drop in the number of Hindi film songs he used to sing. "I am always around to sing for films, but if a certain filmmaker or a music company feel that my singing a song will not help the song then it's their thinking and I don't let that affect my self confidence, my belief in myself".

"I believe I am a much better vocalist than I ever was, so the loss is completely theirs if they don't want to use my voice". Shaan, Singer

Watch the video for more.