Why Am I Reduced to My Appearance, Khatija Rahman Asks Trolls

You said that you don’t like attention but then there’s this whole thing on social media which everyone talks about as the leviathan right now. We don’t know whether it’s good or bad. Even though people didn’t know about you as much, we did see a conversation with regards to you. People had all sorts of things to say, whether it was your choice to wear a hijab or your face. Do you think that’s fair and what did it do to you when the entire Taslima Nasreen case happened?

Khatija: Obviously, it really impacted me. It wasn’t easy. But I made peace with and realised…

I might sound very rude but it’s totally fine, it’s for all of those who are judging me. Especially women, who are targeted for making the choices. I think men are not targeted. It’s mostly us women. Whether the women are from renowned family or normal families, doesn’t matter. Some people are just jobless, and they just have a lot of time with them that they sit and they screenshot our pictures and share. I think it clearly says more about them than me. And also, how they objectify saying that “Oh, you’re one of the rarest burqa singers”!

Why do you have to do that? Why is that difference coming only when it comes to me? You have ‘Marshmello’ in Hollywood, nobody talks about him. Why only me? Why am I reduced to my clothes, whether I am covered or uncovered? Not your problem, right? It’s an utter waste of time trying to explain myself. It’s sad that our lives revolve around the TRPs and you want to grab the attention.