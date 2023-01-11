Diljit Dosanjh and Ali Sethi to Perform at Coachella 2023; Fans Can't Keep Calm

Diljit Dosanjh and Ali Sethi to perform at Coachella 2023.
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)
Punjabi singer Diljit Dosanjh and 'Pasoori' fame Ali Sethi from Pakistan, will be performing at the 2023 Coachella this April. The lineup for this year’s Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival was unveiled on Wednesday, January 11.
The music festival will be headlined by Bad Bunny, Frank Ocean, and the popular K-pop band BLACKPINK, and will take place over two consecutive weekends, from 14 to 16 April and 21 to 23 April.
Take a look at the lineup here:
Both Diljit and Ali took to social media to share the big news with their fans and urged them to come to their respective shows.
While Diljit shared the festival's official lineup on his Instagram story, Ali shared it on his Instagram feed and wrote, "AAJAAO SAARAY (come everyone) @coachella presale starts Friday January 13th at 11AM PT. Register now at coachella.com #coachella2023."
Soon after the line up was released, several fans expressed their excitement on social media through their tweets and comments. Some fans even hoped for a collaboration between the two artistes.
Here are some of the reactions:
Coachella 2022 was headlined by Harry Styles, Billie Eilish, The Weeknd, and Swedish House Mafia. This year's Coachella will take place at the Empire Polo Club in Indio, California, United States.