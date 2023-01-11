Diljit Dosanjh and Ali Sethi to Perform at Coachella 2023; Fans Can't Keep Calm

Punjabi singer Diljit Dosanjh and 'Pasoori' fame Ali Sethi from Pakistan, will be performing at the 2023 Coachella this April. The lineup for this year’s Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival was unveiled on Wednesday, January 11.

The music festival will be headlined by Bad Bunny, Frank Ocean, and the popular K-pop band BLACKPINK, and will take place over two consecutive weekends, from 14 to 16 April and 21 to 23 April.