Raveena Aurora Becomes the First Woman of Indian Origin To Perform at Coachella
She performed a surprise cover of "Dum Maro Dum" from the Bollywood film Hare Krishna Hare Ram (1971).
Adorned in intricate bindis, maangtikaas, and elaborate headgear, singer and songwriter Raveena Aurora took the stage on Day 1 of Coachella and became the first woman of Indian origin to perform on what is described as one of the biggest musical stages on a global scale.
At Coachella, on the Mojave stage, she performed a surprise cover of "Dum Maro Dum" from the Bollywood film Hare Krishna Hare Ram (1971).
"Singer-songwriter Raveena Aurora's unique, maximalist style is a homage to her Indian roots."According to The Voice of Fashion’s Instagram post.
Her avatar was of a space princess from the planet 'Sanataan', as per Aurora's website, and she also happened to be bejeweled in ornate nose pins and was portrayed as wearing traditional Indian jewellery. This avatar was her interpretation of a space Punjabi princess.
Raveena posted the following thank you note on her official Instagram page:
"So wild to me that I'm one of the first Indian women to play Coachella. Thank you to my beautiful band (love you ty, cale, and Aaron) & team who made this happen! May there be thousands more!!!..."Raveena Aurora's official Instagram page
Other Performers
The headliners of this weekend's Coachella included Harry Styles, Billie Eilish, Swedish House Mafia, and The Weeknd. The next round of performances will be held from April 22 to 24.
Apart from Raveena Aurora, other musicians of Asian origin in the Coachella lineup included Mongolian rock band The Hu, Indonesian singer NIKI, Korean hip-hop trio EPIK HIGH, and Grammy-winning Pakistani musician Arooj Aftab.
