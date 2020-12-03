'Coolie No 1' Song: Varun Is Smitten With Sara in 'Teri Bhabhi'

The first song from Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan-starrer Coolie No 1 has released. Titled 'Teri Bhabhi', the song shows a smitten Varun holding a photo of Sara and singing about falling in love with her. He and his fellow coolies dance on the colourful railway platform surrounded by cardboard cut-outs of Sara. She later joins in and grooves along with him.
The song has been composed by Javed-Mohsin and is sung by Javed-Mohsin, Dev Negi and Neha Kakkar.
Speaking to the media, Varun mentioned that the song is his favourite track from the film. He said that rapper and singer Badshah had introduced him to it. "He (Badshah) had come to my house especially to make me hear this particular track. When Dad and I heard the song, we instantly loved it! It fits the David Dhawan School of music perfectly and Javed-Mohsin’s energy and the vibe is infectious! That’s how we found this track! I think they’ve done a fabulous job with it!" he said.
Coolie No 1 is a remake of David Dhawan's 1995 hit of the same name, which starred Govinda and Karisma Kapoor. The film also features Paresh Rawal, Rajpal Yadav, Jonny Lever, Sahil Vaid, Jaaved Jaafri and Shikha Talsania. It releases on Amazon Prime Video on 25 December.
