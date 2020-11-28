Coolie No. 1 Trailer: Varun Dhawan & Sara Take Us Back to the 90s

Coolie No. 1 is one of the most-awaited film of the year is here. Remake of David Dhawan's 1995 hit of the same name starring Govinda and Karisma Kapoor. The trailer, which dropped on 28 November, takes us back to the 90s. The film starring Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan is everything a Bollywood masala entertainer is expected to be. The film also stars Paresh Rawal, Rajpal Yadav, Jonny Lever, Sahil Vaid, Jaaved Jaafri and Shikha Talsania.

The trailer starts with Paresh Rawal looking for a rich son-in-law to get his daughter (Sara Ali Khan) married to. That's when Varun Dhawan's character is introduced as a rich man who owns Bhurj Khalifa. Soon he is seen winning over Sara and her father.

But the twist is when Paresh Rawal runs into a coolie named Raju who looks just like his son-in-law to-be. While the makers have tried to bring back the fun quotient of the 90s David Dhawan films with a 2020 spin off , the trailer makes you feel that they are trying too hard.

Now we need to wait and watch if it creates the same kind of impact on the audience. The film was supposed to release in theatres on 1 May, 2020 but because of the pandemic, now the film is getting an OTT release. You can catch the film on Amazon Prime Video December 25, 2020.