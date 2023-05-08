'Should I Leave': Arijit Singh Gets Injured Mid-Concert After Fan Pulls His Hand

Arijit Singh gets injured at his concert.
(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)
Singer Arijit Singh was recently in Aurangabad for a concert as part of his nationwide tour. While the show was successful, an unfortunate incident took place.
During the concert, a woman, who was one of the attendees at the event, accidentally pulled Arijit's hand, causing an injury to the singer. However, Arijit, with his humble approach, explained to the lady that her actions were wrong mid-concert.
In a video that is now going viral on the internet, Arijit can be seen interacting with the woman who pulled his hand. In the clip, he can be heard saying, "You have to understand this. Listen to me; don’t speak. You were having fun; that’s fine, but if I am not able to perform, how will you have fun? You are a grown-up and mature person, right? Why did you pull my hand? My hand is shaking now. Should I leave?"
The lady in the video apologised multiple times to the singer. Here, have a look:
In another video, Arijit was seen getting a bandage tied around his arm.
Fans of the singer lauded him for the way he handled the situation. One of the fans said, "This is really sad, but the way Arijit handled it nicely."
