Watch: Arijit Singh Touches Dhoni’s Feet, Cricketer Hugs Him Instead

A video surfaced on social media in which superstar singer Arijit Singh can be seen touching the feet of the former Indian skipper and the Chennai Super Kings captain MS Dhoni during the opening ceremony of IPL 2023.

IPL 2023 kicked off on Friday at the iconic Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad with the opening encounter between the defending champions Gujarat Titans and Chennai Super Kings. The match was preceded by an action-packed opening ceremony. The ceremony featured performances by actors Tamannaah Bhatia and Rashmika Mandanna and the legendary Arijit Singh.