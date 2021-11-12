Bajrang Dal Activist Accused in 'Ashram' Set Attack Earlier Convicted for Murder

Legal experts have suggested that given Sudele's record, his bail should have been denied immediately. The Congress has accused the BJP of sheltering criminals and claimed that Sudele enjoys immunity despite a murder charge because of his political connections.

Sudele has consistently been seen in pictures with Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Home Minister Narottam Mishra, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, and other BJP and RSS leaders.

"Suresh Sudele organises the attacks and many including the state Home Minister praise him. He is on bail in a murder case. If the government will shelter such people who have broken laws then how will we build a film city and generate more employment? He should be sent to prison immediately, it's unfortunate that the state government is sheltering him," said PC Sharma, former state Law Minister and Congress leader to NDTV.

Narottam Mishra, in his comment about Ashram when the attack on Jha first occurred said how the show was an "attempt to deliberately target Hinduism". He also backed the group's demands to change the name of the web series.

"I also support this. Why is the web series named Ashram? They will understand (the consequences) if they name it (web series or stories) after others' (religion)? We consider the ransacking as wrong. Four persons were arrested and further legal steps will be taken. But, Jha saheb (Prakash Jha), think about your mistakes too," Mishra had said.