Prakash Jha, Crew Manhandled as Bajrang Dal Members Vandalise 'Ashram 3' Set

Members of the group reportedly alleged that Ashram, starring Bobby Deol in the lead, was an 'assault' on Hinduism, and threatened that they will not allow the show to be filmed till title of the show was changed.

A Bajrang Dal leader was quoted by NDTV as saying that Prakash Jha has assured that the title will be changed. Jha hasn't filed a complaint on the matter yet.

While going on a rampage on the sets, the mob reportedly shouted "Prakash Jha Murdabad", "Bobby Deol Murdabad" and "Jai Shri Ram".

Bajrang Dal leader Sushil Sudeley was caught on camera saying, "In Ashram, Prakash Jha showed that the guru was abusing women. Can he dare make such a film on a church or madrasa? So far, we have just blackened Prakash Jha's face. We are looking for Bobby Deol. He should learn something from Sunny Deol. He has made such patriotic movies".

The police have said that though Jha hasn't filed a complaint, those involved in the incident will be accused and arrested. "Action will be taken against those who vandalised the sets. They will be arrested", senior police officer Irshad Wali told NDTV.