Review: 'Udanpirappe' is Shallow Cinema From Start to Finish

It does tie in neatly with the end of the film’s opening scene (inside deep waters) but there is nothing more to it. Here and there, we catch a glimpse of Chandramukhi-lite expression from Jyothika – like someone used a stun gun – but once again, she’s horribly miscast here. She and Vairavan (M Sasikumar) are siblings joined at birth, during wonder years, at adolescence and even beyond. Again, you get the drift. But Saravanan introduces us to Sargunan, the film’s lecturer who is incidentally a school teacher and is incidentally played by Tamil cinema’s resident moral science enthusiast Samuthirakani.

Did you notice his name? Sargunan, a man of character. He goes by the books and is a Gandhian at heart and mind. Vairavan though is more of a revolutionary figure, the angry old man kicking and bashing his way through all societal and familial ills – his introduction is one for the ages, he fights goons off because they injure a stray dog. This gulf between Sargunan and Vairavan (note the name again) is cause for the rift in the family, the umbilical cord connecting Vairavan and Mathangi severed for over a decade. They live in different homes and as much as Vairavan and Mathangi are inseparable, Sargunan has kept things at bay. And then come the next generation to cause some ripples in the water, just like, you guessed it, Kizhakku Cheemayile.