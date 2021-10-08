'Bhramam' Review: Prithviraj Sukumaran Shines In a Dull 'Andhadhun' Remake

You remember that feeling you got when you watched Bhool Bhulaiya after seeing Manichithrathazhu? Or Hera Pheri after Ramji Rao Speaking? That curl of your upper lip and that sharp intake when you realised it was literally a scene to scene copy? That’s pretty much your viewing experience when you see Bhramam, if you’ve already seen Andhadhun.

The makers may have made it banking on the fact that most Malayalis may not have seen Andhadhun. The problem just might be that most may not have, but the target audience - the youngsters, probably have, since it’s quite a cult classic. Besides, Andhadhun is freely streaming, and we’re fresh from a lockdown/ pandemic/ stay-at-home situation.

However, if you haven’t seen Sriram Raghavan's original feature, this remake will interest you.