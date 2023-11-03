Shastry Viruddh Shastry Review: Shorter Runtime Would've Helped This Decent Film

Nandita Roy and Shiboprosad Mukherjee’s films often work for their grasp on human emotions and the recognition of serious themes in the mundane. They do bring this intuition to the Hindi adaptation of their 2017 film Posto, Shastry Viruddh Shastry.

Yaman (Kabir Pahwa) is growing up in the lush landscape of Panchgani under his grandparents Urmila (Neena Kulkarni) and Manohar’s (Paresh Rawal) watchful eyes. Meanwhile Yaman’s mother Mallika (Mimi Chakraborty) and father Malhar (Shiv Panditt) work in Mumbai and visit the family on weekends. After Malhar expresses his wish to take Yaman back with him, a legal battle ensues between Malhar and Manohar (aka Guruji).