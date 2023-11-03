'Scam 2003: The Telgi Story Vol 2' Review: Bigger, Bolder, Better

The show directed by Tushar Hiranandani (the last episode is directed by showrunner Hansal Mehta) continues to expertly explore how insidious power can be and how a person's standing in society informs how they behave or what consequences they will face. As those in power start to attempt to save their own necks, Telgi finds himself increasingly isolated. Gagan Dev Riar is still in top form – Telgi has now gone from a lion to a wounded one, angrier and even more ostentatious but privately fighting personal battles. When it comes to human emotion, this volume is softer than its predecessor. That's both good and bad (though bad is a stronger word than I'd like to use for this show).