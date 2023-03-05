'Bihar-TN Row': How Rumours Sparked Panic Among Hindi Belt Migrant Workers in TN

In the last few days, social media has been abuzz with unverified reports claiming that Hindi-speaking Bihari labourers have been subjected to hate crimes in Tamil Nadu.

Why is Tamil Nadu struck by rumour-driven panic? Nitish Kumar, the chief minister of Bihar, expressed concern on Thursday, 2 March 2023, about alleged attacks on Bihari migrants in the south Indian state, which he said he learned about through newspaper reports. In his tweet, he mentioned that he has asked the State Chief Secretary and Director General of Police to get in touch with their counterparts in Tamil Nadu.

Many migrant workers at the Kakkalur Industrial Estate, which has around 3,000 migrant labourers mostly from Bihar, started leaving for home in the wake of concerns raised by the Bihar CM.