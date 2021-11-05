'Sooryavanshi' Day 1 Sees Houseful Shows; Audience Gives Thumbs up to Film

Here's what the audience has to say about Sooryavanshi.
(Photo: The Quint)
The much-awaited Rohit Shetty directorial, Sooryavanshi, hit theatres on Friday, 5 November. The film stars Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif in key roles.
The first day saw people thronging into multiplexes as well as single screens, eager to watch the first Bollywood big budget movie that has released in cinema halls since the COVID pandemic struck.
The Quint paid a visit to Mumbai's Gaiety Galaxy and one of the PVRs to assess the audience's reaction to the film. As expected, Rohit Shetty has once again struck gold, as the audience seems to be very pleased with Sooryavanshi.
Gaiety Galaxy saw a huge crowd waiting outside the theatre, with people even fighting to buy tickets. The show was houseful. Akshay Kumar fans gathered around the film's poster to cut a cake and celebrate the occasion. Some even came with drums and instruments to express their happiness.
Multiplexes also saw a good footfall. All the viewers were elated to come back to the cinema halls after so long. Choreographer and director Remo D'Souza, who visited PVR to watch the film, told The Quint, "Sooryavanshi is amazing! Come back to the cinemas everyone".
