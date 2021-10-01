Shiddat Review: Nothing to Love About This Sunny Kaushal, Radhika Madan Film

You know how a good romantic film, love story or song makes us fall in love with the idea of love itself? Well, that doesn’t happen in Shiddat (released on Disney+Hotstar), because the film has the exact opposite effect. It will make us baulk at the very idea, given the sheer silliness with which this pristine emotion is ridiculed.



The movie opens on a promising note. A couple that's madly in love are getting engaged and making heartfelt speeches about destiny, lovers and soulmates. Then, we meet a group of young boys who are having a merry time gatecrashing the party. One boy, with a Cheshire cat’s grin and tipsy demeanour, seems to be the most taken in by the PDA. He swears then and there to find 'the one' girl to fall in love with. A lot of back and forth happens, from three years later to two months back, but eventually we meet the same guy at a detention camp. From Jalandhar to Calais and now in urgent need to reach London. But why? All for love.