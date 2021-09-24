Love Story Review: Not Like a Sekhar Kammula Film but That’s Still a Compliment

Love Story is a generic title. It doesn’t necessarily mean the love shared between Revanth and Mouni (Sai Pallavi). It goes beyond these two people and makes a comment on what’s happening amongst us – amongst the people of different castes, faiths, and classes. In India, caste is omnipresent. As Revanth angrily utters in the third act, even cemeteries belong to the ones who’re dominant.

Mouni, who’s born into an upper caste family, initially believes that working at a fitness centre may not be the right fit for her as she’s a graduate. There’s also this nagging concern in the pit of her mind that doesn’t allow her to take up jobs which her folks won’t be able to boast about. Her relatives, she argues, won’t be happy about her professional choices.