‘Sharmaji Namkeen’ Review: Rishi Kapoor’s Swan Song Is a Moving Ode to Family

Not only does food act as an escape for Sharmaji, he also expresses himself through food— after a particularly nasty fight with his elder son Sandeep ‘Rinku’ Sharma (Suhail Nayyar), he expresses his anger through copious amounts of chilli in his food.

The story, written by Bhatia and Supratik Sen, is a slice-of-life tale about ageing parents and their changing relationship with their kids, while also exploring how the dynamics change within a family as everyone grows up.

There is a reference to Baghban, but Sharmaji Namkeen doesn’t paint things in binaries—BG Sharma is struggling to maintain his autonomy over his life as his son Rinku tries to navigate the spotlight the rest of their family puts on Sharmaji. Taaruk Raina as Sharmaji's younger son Vincy, whose affections are clearly skewed more towards his father than his bhai is a comparatively minor character who manages to stand out regardless.