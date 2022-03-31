‘Sharmaji Namkeen’ Review: Rishi Kapoor’s Swan Song Is a Moving Ode to Family

Rishi Kapoor and Paresh Rawal in the poster for Sharmaji Namkeen.
Rishi Kapoor’s swan song Sharmaji Namkeen starts with a cold open, in which his son Ranbir Kapoor explains the experiment they’re undertaking with the film— Paresh Rawal stepped in to play the role of ‘Sharmaji’ after Rishi’s untimely demise. On the face of it, two actors playing the same role sounds like a risk but the two actors flit seamlessly between their scenes blending into a stirring character.
Paresh Rawal as Sharmaji in a still from Sharmaji Namkeen.
Hitesh Bhatia’s Sharmaji Namkeen is a film run by its diverse characters and exemplary palate. Food is a recurring theme in the film— a retired manager from Madhuban Appliances, Brij Gopal Sharma finds that he can’t sit idle and aided by his nosey, but delightful friend KK Chaddha (Satish Kaushik), he enters the ‘kitty party circle’ as a ‘specialist cook’.
Not only does food act as an escape for Sharmaji, he also expresses himself through food— after a particularly nasty fight with his elder son Sandeep ‘Rinku’ Sharma (Suhail Nayyar), he expresses his anger through copious amounts of chilli in his food.
The story, written by Bhatia and Supratik Sen, is a slice-of-life tale about ageing parents and their changing relationship with their kids, while also exploring how the dynamics change within a family as everyone grows up.
There is a reference to Baghban, but Sharmaji Namkeen doesn’t paint things in binaries—BG Sharma is struggling to maintain his autonomy over his life as his son Rinku tries to navigate the spotlight the rest of their family puts on Sharmaji. Taaruk Raina as Sharmaji's younger son Vincy, whose affections are clearly skewed more towards his father than his bhai is a comparatively minor character who manages to stand out regardless.
Suhail Nayyar as Rinku Sharma in a still from Sharmaji Namkeen.
Sharmaji finds friends in a bunch of women in a kitty circle, consisting of characters played by Juhi Chawla (as Veena Manchanda), Sheeba Chaddha (as Manju Gulati), and Sulagna Panigrahi (as Aarti Bhatia) among others. They are all well-written. Women of varying ages and backgrounds come together under one roof, carving a niche for themselves away from the worries of the world.
The film is majorly set within these kitty parties, and the film explores the themes of female sensuality, sexism, career vs family, and just...lets its women characters have fun. And it does that so well. Sheeba Chaddha and Juhi Chawla’s performances are highlights but they don’t outshine anyone else with each character in the kitty circle, and in the film, holding their own.
Juhi Chawla at a kitty party in a still from Sharmaji Namkeen.
Rishi Kapoor’s absence rings loud, even though Paresh Rawal gives a memorable and heartwarming performance. Rishi as ‘Sharmaji’ just fits better in a character reminiscent of his roles in films like Rajwa Chawal and Do Dooni Chaar.
Rishi Kapoor plays BG Sharma in his last film Sharmaji Namkeen.
Stay till the end for BTS scenes that capture the essence of Rishi Kapoor on sets as his hit track 'Om Shanti Om' plays in the background. The film combines light humour with sentimentality and drama in a way that mirrors real life and Sharmaji Namkeen is a fitting send off to an actor of Rishi’s stature and charm.
