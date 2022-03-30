Ranbir Says Rishi Wanted to ‘Get Back to Sharmaji Namkeen’ After Cancer Recovery

Rishi Kapoor’s last film Sharmaji Namkeen is scheduled to release on Amazon Prime on 31 March. In an interview, Ranbir Kapoor revealed that Rishi Kapoor was ‘insecure’ about his career when he was recovering from cancer. Ranbir also said that he wouldn’t have been able to bring the ‘authenticity’ Paresh Rawal brought to the role. Paresh was cast in Rishi’s role as Sharmaji after the actor’s untimely demise.

Talking about the possibility of taking over his father’s role, Ranbir Kapoor said to Film Companion, “For me, as an actor, at the age I am…to play a 65-year-old character was too much of a daunting task. I do understand that I’m his son and maybe as a public sentiment that would have worked but I don’t think the film could have had a better actor than Paresh Rawal. The kind of authenticity he brings to this character, I don’t think I’d be able to do it.”