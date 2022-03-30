Ranbir Says Rishi Wanted to ‘Get Back to Sharmaji Namkeen’ After Cancer Recovery
Ranbir Kapoor said that Paresh Rawal brought authenticity to 'Sharmaji', the role previously played by Rishi Kapoor.
Rishi Kapoor’s last film Sharmaji Namkeen is scheduled to release on Amazon Prime on 31 March. In an interview, Ranbir Kapoor revealed that Rishi Kapoor was ‘insecure’ about his career when he was recovering from cancer. Ranbir also said that he wouldn’t have been able to bring the ‘authenticity’ Paresh Rawal brought to the role. Paresh was cast in Rishi’s role as Sharmaji after the actor’s untimely demise.
Talking about the possibility of taking over his father’s role, Ranbir Kapoor said to Film Companion, “For me, as an actor, at the age I am…to play a 65-year-old character was too much of a daunting task. I do understand that I’m his son and maybe as a public sentiment that would have worked but I don’t think the film could have had a better actor than Paresh Rawal. The kind of authenticity he brings to this character, I don’t think I’d be able to do it.”
"'Passion’ has so many different meanings but my understanding of passion has always been my father. To see that kind of interest, excitement, anxiety, and also insecurity…at the time he was going through his treatment. To feel insecure about the fact that ‘Will I get work as an actor’ at that age, going through what he was going through, is something that made me emotional and put things into perspective."Ranbir Kapoor to Film Companion
The actor further said, “He didn’t care if he’d survive or not; what he was talking about was ‘Will I get work?’ He used to speak highly of Ritesh that he was one of the producers that gave him that hope that ‘Listen, you come back. We’re waiting for you.’ That’s something he held closely,” adding, “As soon as he got back he wanted to eat a good Chinese meal, have four whiskeys, and get back to Sharmaji Namkeen.”
Director Hitesh Bhatia said that he asked Paresh to ‘be himself’ and they never discussed how Rishi Kapoor did his scenes.
Ranbir Says His 'Entire Family Came Together' When Rishi Kapoor Was in Recovery
Ranbir also said that his entire family came together when Rishi Kapoor was recovering from cancer in New York, “I saw such a human side to him (Rishi). We spent so many months in New York walking from the apartment to the hospital every day, just me and him. He was always guilty like ‘Why are you here? Go back to Bombay, go work’...That period my entire family came together.”
Ranbir also talked about his upcoming film Brahmastra with Alia Bhatt, “For that film I said, ‘Never say never’. Till the time the film doesn’t release I’m not going to believe only it’s over. Plus, it’s a trilogy so we have a long journey. I’m excited for the film to come out, it’s something that’s going to blow people’s minds away hopefully.”
Ahead of the film's release, Amazon Prime shared a special tribute to Rishi Kapoor featuring several actors including Ranbir, Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal, Arjun Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor, Siddhant Chaturvedi, and Aamir Khan. The Bollywood stars were all dressed in silver jackets while performing Rishi Kapoor's song 'Om Shanti Om' from Karz.
Rishi Kapoor was diagnosed with leukemia in 2018 and went to New York for treatment. He returned to India on 26 September 2019. However, he was hospitalised on 29 April 2020 for breathing difficulties and passed away on 30 April from leukemia.
