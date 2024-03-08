‘Shaitaan’ Review: R Madhavan Sports His Most Terrifying Avatar Yet

Ajay Devgn plays Kabir, the quintessential family man (the Drishyam kind not the Family Man kind) who is on his way to his farmhouse with his family that consists of his wife and his two kids, Janvi (Janaki Bodiwala) and Dhruv.

On their way, they meet a seemingly kind stranger Vanraj (R Madhavan) who offers a sweet to Janvi. Here the words 'stranger danger' should've started flashing across the screen. The family soon realises, to their horror, that the sweet has put Janvi under Vanraj's hypnotic control.