Showtime Review: Karan Johar Brings Us the Inside Scoop in This Middling Affair

A yesteryear producer's (Naseeruddin Shah as Victor) ideas of 'cinema' clash with his heir-apparent (Emraan Hashmi as Raghu), only for him to find a new heir in a young entertainment journalist (Mahima Makwana as Mahika). And the show with this premise, Showtime, is backed Dharma Productions.
The Bollywood bits and bobs are present as day here. The aforementioned characters aside, there's a young model trying to make her mark in the industry (Mouni Roy as Yasmin), a female actor who left the big screen but is now itching for a comeback (Shriya Saran as Mandira), a financier who sees the appeal of South cinemas (Vijay Raaz), and a star who wants his first action vehicle to make him a superstar (Rajeev Khandelwal as Armaan).
The problem with Showtime is that all these characters end up feeling incredibly one-time, like they're entire being is made up of the archetype they're playing in the show. Khandelwal is one of the actors who manages to squeeze out a fun performance from his role.
His jealousy and reluctant support for his wife Mandira, in contrast to his attitude in front of company is a nice touch. Armaan becomes a character to look out for just because of this minute detail.
Honestly, if you spend as much time as I do on Reddit threads about Bollywood (who doesn't love gossip, real or not), you'll see most of the plot points coming from a mile away. And maybe that's the point. Maybe the point is to bank on the audience's love for filmy gossip – they'll try to find the reel to real-life connections. I honestly expected the award-winning filmmaker that the entertainment journalist loves to be played by Neeraj Ghaywan instead of Neeraj Madhav.
To be honest, maybe that's why I'm continuing to root for Showtime – there are many interesting bits in the show. The concept of a Gen Z woman trying to keep a yesteryear producer's vision alive because they're both connected in their love for cinema is not explored nearly as much as you would hope.
Mahika is sure to have her Devil Wears Prada moment where she becomes part of the problem. The glitz and the glamour might get to her, she might lose track of her own vision.
Mouni Roy and Sriya Saran's characters might get their due. As they're pushed to their limits, by each other and those around them, they might lash out and become catalysts in the show in a major way. Both actors, who technically fit their roles well, haven't had the chance to explore their range.
But these are all things I'm hoping will happen. As things stand, Showtime is a binge-able show that could easily lose your interest if something better comes along. In that scenario, it'll be interesting to see how the decision to split it into two parts will pan out.
Most of the acting parts, as of now, feel mechanical. Everyone's trying, they're saying their lines well, but there seems to be little to no depth. I kept wondering what feels missing and my best theory is that everything feels superficial.
Showtime is well-mounted – the camerawork is arresting. There is a stark (and commendable) difference between the way the Mumbai of the office worker and the Mumbai of Bollywood is shot.
Showtime is not a waste of time, by any means. It is just a show that is too invested in becoming a 'blind item', if you will, instead of a cinematic experience. In the show's own universe, it is one that Raghu Khanna would be ecstatic to think of and Victor Khanna would frown upon.
