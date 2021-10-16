Sardar Udham Review: Vicky Delivers a Stellar Performance in This Powerful Film

Shoojit Sircar's latest film, Sardar Udham, starring Vicky Kaushal in the lead, is a powerful movie. The film stays with you long after it's over. Sardar Udham follows the story of Udham Singh, the revolutionary who assassinated Michael O'Dwyer to avenge the Jallianwala Bagh massacre.

The massacre, wherein so many people were killed, is a painful chapter in history. However, when you see a movie about the incident that's so powerful, you acknowledge the power of good cinema. It's true that we have heard and read in depth about the Jallianwala Bagh massacre, but the visual medium helps us grasp the enormity of the incident.

Sardar Udham doesn't let you look away. The massacre is shown for around 15 minutes, and you are taking it all in. The movie leaves you contemplating. Bollywood has churned out movies dealing with important events, but somehow they lose the plot with loud background music and crowd-pleasing dialogues. None of that happens in Sardar Udham. What you witness it Shoojit Sircar's mastery over his craft. Vicky Kaushal is also flawless. He has raised the bar so high that we are already waiting for his next performance.

Our rating: 4.5 Quints Out of 5

Sardar Udham is streaming on Amazon Prime Video