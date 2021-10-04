Was Honoured To Be Considered for the Same Film as Irrfan: Vicky Kaushal

Director Shoojit Sircar's first period film Sardar Udham tells the story of the revolutionary who assassinated General Michael O'Dyer to avenge the Jallianwala Bagh massacre. There are no video footages of Udham Singh and barely any pictures.

Speaking to The Quint, Shoojit Sircar says that's exactly why he chose to make a film on Sardar Udham Singh because the world needs to know more about him.

Vicky Kaushal, who plays the titular character in the film, speaks about being deeply affected by the Jallianwala Bagh massacre when he visited the place as a child.

Sardar Udham will be premiering on Amazon Prime Video on 16 October.

