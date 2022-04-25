‘Russian Doll’ Delves Deeper Into Its Maniacal and Tangled Plot With Season 2

Through the whole plot, Nadia tries to change her history so that she can have the Krugerrands (south African gold coins) which might help her in the future. The coins might be a metaphor for "what might have been."

She couldn't be with Ruth the way she wanted because she was stuck in her childhood trauma, wishing she could change it. And while she can't change that or how she acted, she can return to the present and be at funeral, stop living in the past to live in the present, where she can make change herself and be with the ones who are there for her.