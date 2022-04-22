Review: ‘Guilty Minds’ Is Thought-Provoking TV Made for an Engaging Watch

Think of the few things that tend to make people uncomfortable and they don’t usually want to speak about— sexual consent? The confusion of corporate social responsibility (sometimes)? The hypocrisy, black and white, deluded and violent, fascist worldview of the Left? The myopic conservatism of the Right?

Well, in an increasingly polarised world, where things seem to only exist on the extreme left and right of things (both of which are a menace to society) and all things, men and women included, are either good or bad, victims or villains, right and wrong, comes a show that wants to reject these hyper extremities and then, actually deal with and engage with what is real, the in between, the greys, the nuances because who will tell the rabid dogs out for each other’s blood, in the name of some false ideal, that neither is real.